Vermont City Marathon scraps 2020 event plans

Vermont's largest sporting event -- first postponed -- has now been canceled.

The Vermont City Marathon usually takes place Memorial Day weekend. This year it was postponed until October because of COVID-19 and concerns about large gatherings. Now, RunVermont, the group that runs the marathon, says it can not safely hold the event this year.

If you registered for the marathon, half-marathon or relay, you can either run in 2021 or 2022 or let RunVermont keep your money and put it towards their youth programs. You have until August 23rd to decide.