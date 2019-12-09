Vermont College of Fine Arts names next president

The Vermont College of Fine Arts has named its next president. Interim president Leslie Ward will assume the role of president on July 1, 2020.

Ward has served as the college's interim president since founder and president Tom Greene announced in June that he would be taking a yearlong sabbatical before resigning next summer.

Greene will return to teach in the college's writing and publishing master's program with the title of founding president emeritus.

Ward is a graduate of VCFA's master's writing program and a former trustee.

