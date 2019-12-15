Vermont Commission on women reaction

This news comes about a week since the Vermont Agency of Human Services said it would take a more active role in the day to day operations at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center in South Burlington.

A seven days investigation uncovered widespread allegations of sex and drug abuse at the women's prison.

On Friday, the Vermont Commission on women issued a statement on those allegations and investigation. In the statement, the Commission says based on the reported stories of abuse, "It has serious questions regarding the ability of the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility to address allegations in a timely, thoughtful and consistent manner...The stories reported in the media are symptomatic of a system built upon punitive, rather than restorative, practices, and one that fails to appropriately respond to trauma."

The Commission did applaud the state's response and says its concern isn't just for the inmates, but the staff as well.