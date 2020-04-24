Vermont Congressman heads home after House passes COVID-19 relief bill

President Trump is expected to sign a bill that pumps more money into small businesses, hospitals and testing kits.

The House passed a more than $480 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday. The Senate has already passed it.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch was among those voting for the relief bill in D.C.

On his way back home to Vermont, he posted a photo of himself all alone of the plane.

He captioned the photo: "Pleased to have passed more #CoronavirusRelief but more work to do. Be safe and good night."