Vermont Country Store decides against rebuilding warehouse

The Vermont Country Store says it won't rebuild a warehouse that was destroyed by a fire and will instead expand its existing facility.

The Rutland Herald reports store owner Eliot Orton said Tuesday they plan to add 12,000 square feet to the facility.

He says they have a design ready and permits in place so they can jumpstart the approval process to begin construction in the spring.

The company's Clarendon warehouse burned down in the October fire that firefighters say was likely sparked by a hanging propane heating unit.

No one was injured in the fire, but it destroyed about $2 million worth of overflow merchandise.

Vermont Country Store representative Ann Warrell says the expansion project should be ready to store items by fall.

