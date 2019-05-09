Vermont Creamery breaks ground on $30M expansion

Vermont Creamery is expanding. The Websterville company known for aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and crème fraîche broke ground on a new plant Thursday.

These Vermonters may dig dairy, but Thursday they sunk their shovels into some dirt. "We always knew the potential for these products and this brand was huge," said Allison Hooper, who along with Bob Reese, founded Vermont Creamery in 1984.

The two entrepreneurs envisioned greatness, but a few years ago they realized they couldn't do it alone. "We really wanted to have a parent, a new parent who could really fulfill our dream of getting these cheeses on every table in the U.S.," Hooper said.

That parent company was Minnesota-based dairy giant Land O'Lakes. And now Vermont Creamery products can be found in grocery stores across the country. Hooper says partnering with Land O'Lakes in 2017 not only gave the creamery the investment it needed to grow, but also the support it needed to thrive.

"It would have been very easy to make our butter in Wisconsin or California, but it was clear that this is a Vermont product. It makes a difference here and it's important to our consumers that this is where it's made," Hooper said.

"We thank the broader community and the state for inviting us in so thoughtfully, for engaging us, and allowing us to become one of you," said Chris Roberts with Land O'Lakes.

And it's that on-the-ground involvement that Vermont Creamery president Adeline Druart says that made the new expansion possible after two years in the making. "This is a key milestone for our business that is going to not only help us grow our production and the amount of product we get to make here in Vermont, but also enhance our workplace, so we can attract more talent to the creamery," she said.

Talent that's needed right away. The company has 18 job openings in production and maintenance.

The $30 million expansion will be built in three parts and it should all be competed by next October.