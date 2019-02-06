Vermont Creamery to expand Barre facility

Vermont Creamery officials say the company is planning to expand its facility in the town of Barre.

Creamery spokeswoman Kara Young tells The Times Argus the first phase of the expansion project will begin this spring.

Young says the company plans to invest in new equipment to help increase production and expand their lab and quality assurance area. She says they hope for the creamery expansion to be complete by 2021.

Land O'Lakes Inc. purchased Vermont Creamery in 2017. The company is now an independently operated subsidiary of Land O'Lakes.

Vermont Creamery is known for its award-winning goat cheese, cultured butter and fresh dairy.

Young says the company has built a new butter production area, added milk vats and improved the plant's infrastructure since the acquisition.

