Vermont DEC meetings focus on Passumpsic River Basin

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a series of public meetings this month focusing on the Passumpsic River Basin.

Watershed Planner Ben Copans said the agency will summarize work planned for the basin’s lakes, ponds, rivers and wetlands. He said the agency wants the public’s help in reviewing the draft plan.

The basin comprising 507 square miles encompasses parts of Caledonia, Essex, Orleans and Washington counties. Most waters are in excellent condition but several lakes and streams have elevated levels of nutrients like phosphorus or E. coli.

The draft plan is a result of collaboration with local, state, federal and non-profit partners including the Burke Conservation Commission, the Northeast Vermont Development Association and Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Meeting times:

Wednesday, June 19th

6:30PM - 8:00PM

Burke Community Building

222 School St., West Burke

Thursday, June 27th

6:30PM - 8:00PM

NVDA Conference Room

36 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury