Vermont DMV to issue new driver's licenses this month

On Tuesday, the first of the new Vermont drivers licenses and ID cards will be released at the Rutland DMV.

Under the new system, licenses are mailed and not printed on the spot. Vermonters should see the license within seven to ten days.

They now have a more secure design to better protect against fraud and identity theft. Officials say residents will leave the DMV with a 30-day temporary paper document to be used for driving purposes only. Those who renew by mail after the DMV has changed to the new system will not receive a temporary document.

The DMV says with a temporary document, you will likely be asked for a second form of ID if cashing a check or boarding a plan. They say to keep your current ID even if it's expired.

The new ID's will be rolled out throughout June. Here are the dates according to the DMV.

6/11 Rutland, 6/17 Dummerston, 6/18 Springfield, 6/18 St. Albans, 6/19 Bennington, 6/20 Middlebury, 6/21 South Burlington, 6/24 White River Junction, 6/25 Montpelier, 6/26 Newport, 6/27 St. Johnsbury.