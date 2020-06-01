Vermont DMV to restart road tests, offer learner's permits online

Vermonters can now take their driving learner's permit test online. It's just one of several changes coming to the Department of Motor Vehicles as part of its plan to restart operations.

DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli made the announcement during Monday's morning's media briefing. Exams for learner's permits can now be taken online starting Monday at the DMV website and customers will get them in the mail. They will not be available for motorcycle or commercial licenses.

Drivers whose road test appointments were canceled in response to the pandemic should expect a message from the DMV soon to reschedule. Others will have to wait until Wednesday to call the DMV and schedule an exam.

Minoli says she hopes these adjustments will help address the backlog of about 2,000 test requests already on the books. "For teens, getting a driver's license is a milestone, a right of passage, and a newfound freedom and independence. I know how disappointing it has been for those of you who have had to wait to take your test and to get your license," Minoli said.

DMV officials say they will also be certifying third-party examiners to help deal with the backlog. A certified driver education instructors employed or contracted by a school can take a two-hour course this Thursday that'll allow them to offer road tests to students.

Starting June 8th, DMV offices in Montpelier, South Burlington and Rutland will resume limited hours.

