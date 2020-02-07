Vermont Electric Co-op looking to fill board seats

There are three open seats on the Vermont Electric Cooperative's board of directors.

These spots will be filled via election and are open to people who are co-op members and own a principal residence within a VEC territory and in the district they are running for. They cannot be employed by the cooperative.

Candidate applications and petitions have to be submitted by March 19.

The election will take place from mid-April through the beginning of May both online and through the mail.

The open seats are:

District 7: Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle LaMotte, North Hero, South Hero

East Zone At-large: Albany, Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brownington, Brunswick, Canaan, Charleston, Coventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Ferdinand, Glover, Greensboro, Guildhall, Holland, Irasburg, Jay, Lemington, Lewis, Lowell, Lyndon, Maidstone, Morgan, Newark, Newport City, Newport Town, Norton, Sheffield, Sutton, Troy, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westfield, Westmore, Wheelock

West Zone At-large: Alburgh, Bakersfield, Belvidere, Berkshire, Bolton, Cambridge, Eden, Enosburg, Essex, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Grand Isle, Highgate, Hinesburg, Huntington, Hyde Park, Isle LaMotte, Jericho, Johnson, Milton, Montgomery, Morristown, North Hero, Richford, Richmond, Sheldon, Shelburne, South Hero, Starksboro, Stowe, St. Albans Town, St. George, Swanton, Underhill, Waterville, Westford, Williston