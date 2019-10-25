Vermont Electric Cooperative celebrates new battery storage device

Vermont Electric Cooperative is celebrating a new battery storage device that's now online.

The Co-op and its partners met in Hinesburg where the storage battery is located.

It says the battery has already saved $90,000 in power since it was activated this summer.

The battery works by storing energy from the electrical grid during times of low demand.

It's then activated in times of need, which can save consumers money from power costs fluctuating.

"The battery can effectively reduce that small-short duration peak which saves money for all consumers," said Mike Pavo, with Veridity Energy.

The Vermont Electrical Co-op hopes to create more battery instillations soon.