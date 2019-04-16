Vermont Emergency Management to assess flood damage

Crews with Vermont Emergency Management will be out Tuesday, assessing the damage left from Monday's state-wide flooding.

Erica Bornemann, the director of Vermont Emergency Management, joined Channel 3 This Morning for a live update. She says the good news is rivers have crested or receded as of Tuesday morning.

No new problems were reported overnight and flood areas are still being monitored.

Emergency management will team up with local city leaders and VTrans to check out the damage and see if Vermont qualifies for federal money.