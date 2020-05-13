Vermont F-35 flyovers thank essential workers

The Green Mountain Boys are helping to salute health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump called for the military flyovers three weeks ago.

The Vermont Air Guard is participating in some of them, like one in Buffalo.

Three F-35s from Burlington's 158th Fighter Wing along with tanker aircraft stationed in Niagra Falls flew over the city to thank health care workers, essential employees and emergency responders in the Western New York area.