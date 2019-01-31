Vermont Farm Show fire evacuates livestock, vendors

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Vermont Farm Show, where they've evacuated vendors and livestock out into the cold.

The crowded Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex was evacuated Thursday morning. It wasn't immediately known how many people were evacuated or the cause of the fire, which started near a bathroom.

Horses, sheep and calves were walked out of the building. A dairy meeting had been taking place at the time when the fire alarm went off. The show includes vendors, special exhibits, and food.

Participants gathered in another building or sat in their cars.

It was 4 degrees in Essex at about 11 a.m.

