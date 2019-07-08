Vermont Fish & Wildlife: Swimming from boat launches illegal

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is warning swimmers to avoid using fishing access areas on lakes or rivers.

Officials say it's unsafe for people in the water and in boats. If you're caught swimming in these areas, you could face a $150 fine.

"If you are trying to launch a boat and there are people swimming on the boat launch, it's unsafe both for the people swimming and the people trying to launch their boat," said Vermont Fish & Wildlife's Corey Hart.

The department maintains almost 200 developed fishing access areas around the state which are used to launch and retrieve boats.