Vermont Fish and Wildlife urging bird feeder removal

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to take down their bird feeders by April 1.

The warmer days and melting snows will cause bears to come out of their dens looking for food.

Vermont bear biologist Forrest Hammond says many bears went into their winter dens last fall in poorer than normal condition due to a shortage of acorns, beechnuts and apples.

So some of the bears will be hungrier than normal.

Bird feeders can attract hungry bears.

Other sources of food that bears find appealing are pet food, barbecue grills, garbage, open garbage bins and campsites with accessible food and food wastes.

Biologists don't want bears to become accustomed to eating food provided by humans, even inadvertently.

