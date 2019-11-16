Vermont Fish and Wildlife are collecting deer teeth

Deer hunters are heading into the woods for the first day of rifle season today and The Vermont Fish and Wildlife are asking hunters to help collect biological data.

Hunters are being asked to submit an incisor tooth when they bring their deer to a reporting station. Collecting teeth can estimate population size, growth rate and overall health of the deer in Vermont.

Hunters can get an envelope for the tooth and tooth removal instructions from a reporting agent.

Results will be posted by Fish and Wildlife next spring.