Vermont Foodbank and National Guard to give out food at several locations

Starting Wednesday, the Vermont Foodbank and Vermont National Guard will be giving out food to those in need.

The help comes at five different spots in places like Swanton, Bennington and Newport on different days this week.

We're told these distribution points will help meet an increased demand on food shelves across Vermont.

They're open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the locations:

Franklin County Airport in the Highgate and Swanton region on Monday.

Rutland Southern VT Regional Airport in Clarendon on Friday.

Hartness State Airport in the Weathersfield and Springfield region next Monday.

William H Morse State Airport in Bennington next Tuesday.

Northeast Kingdom International Airport in the Coventry and Newport area next Wednesday.

Anyone who's in need of food can receive a seven-day supply of meals that are ready to eat for each member in their house.