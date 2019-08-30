Vermont Gas opposes Trump methane rollback

Vermont Gas has joined with many major energy producers in opposing the Trump administration's move this week to revoke regulations on methane gas emissions from oil facilities.

"We are disappointed that the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a rule change that will roll back methane emission regulations," said Vermont Gas CEO Don Rendall in a statement Friday. "We are committed to addressing the challenges of climate change and we believe natural gas must play a pivotal role. We share our customers' goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Vermont's 90% renewable energy by 2050 goal."

Methane emissions, which can leak from pipelines and other infrastructure, are a major contributor to climate change. The Environmental Defense Fund says methane is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

British Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell voiced opposition to the plan announced Thursday, but some smaller oil and gas companies welcomed the plan.