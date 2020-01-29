Vermont Gas partners with Energy Co-op of Vermont

Vermont Gas is bringing on the Energy Co-op of Vermont to help it reach its emissions goals.

The South Burlington-based Vermont Gas wants to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Company officials say partnering with like-minded Vermont organizations, like the Energy Co-op, will give customers more choices when it comes to clean energy.

The two companies say the partnership will mean comprehensive solutions for customers, including nongas alternatives.

Vermont Gas says it will act as a referral service to help customers access Energy Co-op's services and find the right low-cost, low-carbon solutions.