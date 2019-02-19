Vermont Gas seeks 2.7 percent rate decrease

Vermont Gas is requesting a 2.7 percent rate decrease for its customers.

It's the second decrease request in two years. Vermont Gas says it still allows them to invest in their systems, customer service and efficiency.

"With this rate proposal, our customers are paying about 30 percent less, or about $550 less than they were back in 2008, so that's some real savings that they have seen over the last 11 years," said the company's Beth Parent.

The utility says the drop is because of a large reduction in natural gas costs and a request to return millions of dollars from their System Expansion Reliability Fund to customers.There was also an increase in operational costs.

If approved by state regulators, the rate cuts would take effect in November.