Vermont Glove shifts production to make masks

Vermont Glove is waving goodbye to gloves for now.

The Randolph company stepped up to help in the wake of the coronavirus, shifting its production to make masks for health care workers and first responders.

The 100-year-old company is getting orders from local and state police, Vermont's corrections department and private companies.

The company is using social distancing. Only two workers are in the factory at any given time. Still, the company says they can "crank these things out pretty darn quick."