Goodwill stores in Vermont will be letting people shop inside starting Monday.

We told you last week that stores allowed for no-contact donation drop-offs on Friday.

Now, people can get back inside the stores, but there are rules.

Workers will be limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time, arrows will force people to talk a certain way down an aisle and signs on the floor mark six feet of distance at the checkout.

You're being asked to wear a mask.