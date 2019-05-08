Vermont Guard members returning home from deployment

A yearlong deployment for members of the Vermont National Guard is over.

WCAX News just confirmed that some of the 60 men and women have started arriving home. The Guard isn't saying how many for security reasons, because some are still en route. They expect everyone back by the end of the month.

They deployed last June to the Middle East and Southwest Asia to provide air ambulance service and evacuations on the battlefield.

We asked if anyone was injured and the Vermont Guard says it is working to get us an answer.

Once everyone is back, a homecoming ceremony is planned.