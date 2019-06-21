Vermont Guardsman faces child porn charges

A high-ranking member of the Vermont Air National Guard faces federal charges of transportation and possession of child pornography.

Sgt. Scott Brochu

Maj. Scott Brochu, 47, was arrested Friday morning near his home in Essex.

The U.S. attorney for Vermont says Brochu's arrest was the result of an operation conducted by Vermont's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security.

If convicted, Brochu faces up to 30 years in prison.

Brochu has been with the Guard for more than 25 years.

In a statement, the Vermont National Guard said, "We hold our service members to a high standard. Any action by our service members that violates the law, breaks the trust that citizens place on our organization and will not be tolerated."