Vermont Health Department monitoring 9 for coronavirus

The Vermont Department of Health is now checking travelers returning from China but says the risk of coronavirus here is low. There are currently no cases of coronavirus suspected or confirmed in Vermont.

The department is working with the CDC to monitor people for any symptoms.

Federal officials are screening everyone who has returned to the U.S. from travel in China.

As of Thursday, nine people in Vermont are being monitored by the health department.

In the meantime, the health commissioner says everyone should be washing their hands often and coughing and sneezing into their sleeves.