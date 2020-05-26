Vermont Historical Society looks to tell state's COVID story

The Vermont Historical Society is documenting and sharing Vermont's part of the COVID-19 pandemic story. They're asking for photos, letters, diaries, signs and even face masks-- most anything related to the times.

The history center says they have received more than 200 entries since beginning the project in March.

So far, the items have been posted on the society's website to virtually view, but VHS hopes to one-day physically display these relics of the times.

"We encourage people to, rather than dropping things off, to give us a call or send us an email. You can get that information through our website and let us know what you're offering to donate. But we are looking for a material culture that documents this time. That's posters, that's masks-- any sort of item that you think that in a hundred years, would tell the story of what's going on right now," said Stephen Perkins, the executive director of the Vermont Historical Society.

Watch the video for the full interview with Perkins.

Click here to visit the VHS COVID-19 website.