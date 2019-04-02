Vermont House approves $124M capital bill

The Vermont House has passed a two-year capital bill that will help the state replace aging facilities. The bill includes $124 million in funding for the state's capital needs, with investments in several key projects including replacing a temporary psychiatric facility in Middlesex.

"It's a huge step forward for mental health treatment in the state," said Vermont Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille.

The residential treatment facility in Middlesex was built after Tropical Storm Irene decimated the Vermont State Hospital in 2011. The feds are threatening to cut off funding for it because it was only supposed to be temporary. Gobeille hopes a $4.5 million line item in the capital bill should convince the feds the state is taking action.

"We have a plan. It'll take about three years to be able to build a new Middlesex and so we would expect this money to begin the process of design pretty quickly," Gobeille said.

Representative Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, says the trailers used for the Middlesex facility have exceeded their lifespan. "Currently they're the condition of a five or six-year-old mobile home that has been used extensively" he said.

Gobeille says the first step to building a permanent facility is finding the right location. "We are talking to property owners and trying to figure out what location would be viable for this," he said.

Meanwhile, Shaw says a state-owned parking garage on Cherry Street in downtown Burlington is getting $10 million to shore up the foundation. "It would be in the best interests of the state to make sure that we have a good foundation underneath that building right now," he said.

The Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for women in South Burlington also needs replacing. The House provided money to find a new site. "There's a quarter-million dollars in there to start that process," Shaw said.

Despite all the spending, Shaw says many projects did not make the cut. "There's always things left off the list. We did a quick total of the need -- total project needs that were in this year's bill -- it was over $600 million," he said.

The capital bill also has $9 million for a major IT upgrade for the state's Medicaid program. That will be spread out over the next two fiscal years.

