Vermont House approves mail-in election

State lawmakers have given a preliminary greenlight to allow Vermonters to cast their ballots by mail this fall.

The Vermont House Wednesday afternoon followed the Senate in approving the bill to allow mail-in voting and sidestepping Governor Scott, who had advocated for a more incremental approach, starting with the primary this August.

Election officials say voting by mail will protect voters and poll workers from the potential spread of the coronavirus at the polls. The Secretary of State's office has also said the complex planning needs to begin immediately.

Democrats around the country in recent months have had to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in-voting, which President Donald Trump has said, without offering proof, will lead to election fraud.

Scott has repeatedly said he supports mail-in voting and will allow the bill to become law.

Lawmakers will take a final vote on the bill Friday.

