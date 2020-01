The Vermont House Friday passed a minimum wage bill.

The 93 to 54 vote raises the minimum wage to $11.75 next year and then to $12.55 in 2022. It now heads to the Senate.

Raising the minimum wage is high on the Democrats agenda. They passed a bill that would have raised it to $15 by 2024 but Governor Scott vetoed it last session. They're hopeful this more modest increase will win his support.