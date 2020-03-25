WATCH LIVE: Vermont House expected to pass virus response legislation

The Vermont House is scheduled to vote today on a series of measures designed to help the state respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and WCAX News will carry it live online. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Legislative leaders hope the chamber will give final approval Wednesday to legislation passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Among the details of the legislation are measures to make sure anyone who loses their job or has to leave one to care for someone who is ill will be eligible for unemployment benefits; make it possible for state and local elections to go forward later in the year and temporary modification of the state's open meeting laws so local government can function remotely.

