Vermont House gives support to ethnic studies bill

Vermont's school curricula could get a lot more diverse with the House siding unanimously in favor of an ethnic studies bill.

The legislation aims to make school learning materials more inclusive. It creates an "Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group." That will review standards for student performance and recommend updates to recognize the history, contributions and perspectives of ethnic and social groups.

"To bring together education experts and a multitude of stakeholders who represent people from many racial, ethnic and indigenous groups, females, LGBTQIA people, individuals who experience disabilities and groups that have been historically subject to persecution or genocide," said Rep. Dylan Giambatista, D-Essex Junction.

"When students learn about themselves and other people, they increase their engagement and increase their academic success and their academic abilities," said Rep. Diana Gonzalez, P-Winooski.

The bill got preliminary approval Thursday and is up for final passage in the House Friday before heading to the Senate.