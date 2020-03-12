Vermont House passes telehealth bill amid coronavirus concerns

Vermont lawmakers are working on a bill that would help connect people to doctors, right from home.

The House just passed a telehealth bill. It helps Vermonters in rural areas connect with specialists, takes away the need to drive to appointments and work around a job and childcare.

Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson says she hears time and time again that the challenge to get to certain doctors prevents people from getting the right care.

Johnson also says with the concerns about COVID-19, this will help take away the need for in-person visits.