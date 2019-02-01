Vermont House to vote on forced school merger delay

Communities facing forced school district mergers could get a boost from the Vermont House next week. Lawmakers will consider a one-year delay in forced merger of dozens of districts.

The Vermont House is preparing to take on a difficult question next week -- delay the forced merger of school districts or leave it up to court.

"We are asking the state for additional time. It does no harm to anybody else, but these involuntary mergers are asking for additional time," said Rep. Heidi Scheurmann, R-Stowe.

Scheuermann extracted a promise from House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, that a vote will take place. Now, Sheuermann and others are trying to find the votes they need. "It is a broad coalition of folks from every part of the political spectrum and we're working hard. We've got to get to 76," said.

It's a debate House leaders didn't really want to have. "I think they're struggling with how to provide a reasonable accommodation to a framework they enacted without opening a larger can of worms, so to speak," said Vermont Education Secretary Dan French.

There are multiple pending lawsuits challenging forced mergers. A judge could issue an injunction this month placing forced mergers on hold until the lawsuits are resolved. French says lawmakers should pass their own delay if the court doesn't step in soon. "We should give the court some opportunity to give some clarity as to what the legal frame work is under which we're operating under right now," he said.

French says the Scott administration is sympathetic to districts facing a forced merger and believes more time is needed. "It takes more than four months to do it in a prudent way, in a proactive way, so I think four months is unrealistic," he said.

But House Education Committee Chairwoman Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, says delaying mergers is a setback. "The harm in delaying is really that it's disruptive to a process," she said. Webb says most districts have already merged and now the most difficult ones are left, something that was always expected. "We've got the last handful that is struggling. That's not unusual in a state where we have both rural and urban areas."

A vote on the House floor is expected early next week. Scheurmann says she's rounding up votes but others are working the other side, too. "There's vote counts going on elsewhere, too, so, I don't know if it's the speaker. The speaker has been gracious to allow this," she said.

A delay to July 2020 could mean that lawmakers are taking this up again in an election year.