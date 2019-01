A Vermont inmate sentenced just weeks ago for touching a teenage boy is dead.

42-year-old Thomas Badger of Grafton was convicted for inappropriately touching 14-year-old multiple times while the victim visited Badger's home.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says he attempted suicide earlier this month but died today.

He faced 25 to 30 years in prison.

Vermont State Police is investigating the situation, but say that it's standard protocol.