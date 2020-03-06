Vermont Islamic Society completes move to South Burlington mosque

Vermont Islamic Society completes move to South Burlington

The Vermont Islamic Society is putting the finishing touches on its new Mosque in South Burlington.

The group outgrew their old space in Colchester so last summer they bought a building on Swift Street formerly owned by the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

The group's Nezdad Halilovic says it's in a better location for them because it's closer to a majority of their members.

"It's going to be much better for us to be here in the South Burlington community because we have more space -- it's a much bigger building -- and we have big parking lots now so we aren't going to have any issues, like we had in Colchester," he said.

The society is hosting its first formal meeting at the South Burlington location Friday.

