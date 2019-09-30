Vermont Islamic Society ready to move forward on new mosque

The Vermont Islamic Society is closer to getting its new mosque in South Burlington.

It plans to buy the former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on Swift Street.

The group has raised money for months on a GoFundMe page. And now, it says it has enough money to move forward.

Nedzad Halilovic, the president of the Vermont Islamic Society, and Imam Islam Hassan joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about the money, the move and more. Watch the video for the full interview.