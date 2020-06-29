Vermont Law School campus to remain closed for fall semester

The Vermont Law School will continue to hold all classes online for the rest of 2020.

Officials say no courses will be offered at the South Royalton campus during the fall semester. School officials say many students attend from other states where COVID cases are on the rise, which could make travel difficult for students to come to campus or return home. VLS plans to release more details on a plan for the fall soon.

The announcement comes as the school in recent years has also taken a number of drastic actions to reduce costs, including the controversial move of eliminating tenured positions for a number of professors.

