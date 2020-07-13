Vermont Law School moving forward with removal of controversial mural

The Vermont Law School is moving forward with plans to remove a mural depicting Vermont's role in the underground railroad, which some say is racist.

Courtesy: Sam Kerson/Phillip Danzig

The mural, painted by artist Sam Kerson, on the second floor of the Chase Center in 1994 highlights Vermont's role in the underground railroad.

But the mural has been criticized recently, with some students calling it racist.

Two students pushing for the removal of the mural, Jameson Davis and April Urbanowski, said, in part, in a statement to WCAX News, "Regardless of what story is being told, overexaggerating Black features is not okay and should not be tolerated. White colonizers who are responsible for the horrors of slavery should not be depicted as saviors in the same light."

The mural's creator has called its removal "outlandish."