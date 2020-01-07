Vermont Law School opens Burlington location

Vermont Law School's new Burlington location is officially open.

The school cut the ribbon at their new immigration clinic and admissions office at 162 St. Paul Street Tuesday morning. The satellite office will offer legal assistance will focus on immigration law to residents of Chittenden County.

Burlington's mayor and the school's president both said South Royalton college had been working to expand for years.

"Burlington has been a refugee resettlement community for more than 30 years. It is certainly one of our core values that has survived over decades now," Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

"This is the most immigrant-rich community in Vermont, here in burlington. This is the natural place for us to be," said Vermont Law School President Thomas McHenry.

The satellite office is an offshoot of the school's South Royalton Legal Clinic, which offers $1.5 million of free legal help to Vermonters each year. The Burlington office is now offering clinic services by appointment: 802-831-1500.