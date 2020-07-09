Vermont Law School plans to paint over mural deemed racist

Vermont Law School says it plans to paint over a mural that was originally intended to honor African Americans and abolitionists involved in the Underground Railroad after some school community members found the depictions of African Americans offensive.

The Valley News reports that school president Dean Thomas McHenry said in an email this week that students and alumni have raised concerns about the mural. McHenry says the school has determined it “is not consistent with our School’s commitment to fairness, inclusion, diversity, and social justice.”

The mural was painted by then-Vermont-based artist Sam Kerson in 1993. Two students told the newspaper that the depictions of Black people “are completely inaccurate.” Kerson says painting over the mural is “outlandish."

