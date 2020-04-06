Vermont Law School receives grant for restorative justice center

The Vermont Law School received a $3 million federal grant to establish a national center examining ways to advance restorative justice education.

The South Royalton school is the only law school in the country that awards a master’s degree in restorative justice, a practice in which people take responsibility for their actions and try to make amends with their victims.

The Valley News reports the National Center on Restorative Justice will evaluate how restorative justice is taught at the graduate level and what improvements can be made.

The center's founder says his goal is to “help change criminal justice policy in this country.”

