Vermont Legislature gives final approval to mail voting

The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that will allow mail-in voting for the November presidential election.

After several hours of debate, the Vermont House Friday gave final approval to the bill that had already been passed by the Senate.

The goal of the bill is to ensure voting can take place on Election Day in November even if the COVID-19 pandemic makes it unsafe for people to visit the polls.

Voters would receive ballots in the mail and they could return them by mail, take them to their local town or city clerk or bring the ballot to their polling place on Election Day.

