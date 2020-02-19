Vermont Marine remembers Battle of Iwo Jima 75 years later

Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the launch of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The 36-day World War II fight was one of the bloodiest in U.S. military history. Many soldiers died and few are still alive to tell the story. Gedeon LaCroix, a Marine who's now 96, was there. He told our Joe Carroll more about what he saw.

It was called Operation Detachment but most people know it as the Battle of Iwo Jima. The combined forces of the U.S. Navy and Marines came ashore to capture the small island from the Japanese Imperial Army. The heavily fortified island had two working runways and the enemy was building a third. At 760 miles from Tokyo, the Americans wanted it for landing their bombers. It turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific.

"I saw people die right in front of me and just hoped I wouldn't be next," LaCroix said.

LaCroix is a native of Bennington who joined the Marines at just 19, shortly after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. The Vermonter became battle-hardened fighting in Guadalcanal and the island of Bougainville. But it's the memories of Iwo Jima that still haunt him today.

"When you are trying to crawl through volcanic ash, it's very difficult. Particularly when you're under fire," LaCroix said.

Seventy-thousand Marines landed; 7,000 would die in combat. It took more than a month to take the island. LaCroix was part of an intelligence unit taught some basic Japanese. He's credited with apprehending the first Japanese soldier to surrender. However, few did; most fought to the death.

"I shouted out 'Will you surrender?' And all of a sudden he came out just in virtual loincloths," LaCroix recalled. "The first thing I did was offer him a cigarette."

The powerful image of the Marines raising the American flag will be forever with us. But on this 75th anniversary, few Americans are left who experienced the horrors of that battle.

"I continue to thank the good Lord that he spared me to live a good life," LaCroix said.

LaCroix was injured by shrapnel in that battle and was awarded a Purple Heart.