Vermont May Day rallies Friday to support essential workers

Several May Day rallies are planned around Vermont to show solidarity with essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Community groups and labor unions are planning car caravans on Friday in Burlington and Brattleboro on International Workers Day.

At the Burlington event, participants plan to drive by the University of Vermont Medical Center, Vermont Department of Labor, the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and the Hannaford Supermarket.

5/1/2020 8:50:08 AM (GMT -4:00)