Vermont Mountaineers to donate team apparel, root beer to essential workers

The Vermont Mountaineers are going to use the day to thank essential workers Wednesday.

We're told members of the organization will be at Central Vermont Medical Center at 1:30 p.m.., donating 2021 game day tickets, autographed baseballs, hats and other apparel along with 10 cases of their Vermont Mountaineers root beer.

They say the donations are meant to show support to the CVMC staff that's been keeping Vermonters safe.

Officials say they will also be dropping off root beer at the fire and police departments in Montpelier and Barre.

"Words cannot adequately express our appreciation and while the donation of our Root Beer is a very small step, we hope each and every one of these Essential Workers knows that it comes with great respect and appreciation," said Brian Gallagher, the team's general manager and president of the board.