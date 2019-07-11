Vermont Mozart Festival cancels summer season

The Vermont Mozart Festival's summer season has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it is "currently reviewing opportunities and evaluating all options for the future, but will not have a summer season this year."

It did not say why the season would not be happening.

The on-again, off-again festival celebrating the work of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has struggled over the years.

After 37 years, it shut down in 2010 amid financial troubles. It was then revived in 2015 under the leadership of Michael Dabroski. The reboot was based on a partnership with communities and including food offerings and youth sports.

The festival’s website does not list any dates for the July 15 to August 4 season.