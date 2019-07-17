Vermont Mozart Festival fallout after summer season canceled

The Vermont Mozart Festival was canceled last week. Now, the former Vermont Mozart Festival Director says he was only paid for five months of work even though he ran the festival for three and a half years.

Michael Dabroski re-launched the festival in 2016 after the first one collapsed in 2010 over money issues.

In a Facebook post, Dabroski claims the board of directors did not engage in fundraising. He is now left for Cuba.

WCAX reached out to the Vermont Mozart Festival, and spokesperson Gene Richards says they're in a tough spot to investigate.

Richards says that's partly because Dabroski left directions to websites, but no passwords.

"We will be reviewing all the past records to figure out exactly what happened," Richards said. "Based on financial statements that Michael has given, we had no idea things were this bad and that he would do such a thing."

Richards says Dabroski left the organization with $2,000; however, $7,500 are due to ticket holders. The organization hopes to fundraise to pay everyone back.