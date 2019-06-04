Vermont Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

A celebration Tuesday among Vermont's Muslims to end the holy month of Ramadan.

The Islamic Society of Vermont hosted the cookout at Veteran's Memorial Park in South Burlington to mark Eid -- it's a feast to celebrate the end fasting for Ramadan. During that month they don't eat, drink, or smoke from sun-up to sundown.

The society holds big celebrations like this almost every year, and the kids love it when they're outdoors.

"They enjoy running around, playing ball here, doing some games, just trying to show them that we are here in the United States. Like other kids, they have their Christmas or other holiday celebrations. We have our Eid celebration and we are trying to show our kids that they are not different than other kids -- just different holiday," said Nedzad Halilovic, the society's president.

He says it takes a few days to get back to a normal routine after a month of fasting. The celebrations continue through Thursday.